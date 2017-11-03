Russia hopes social networks won’t yield to US pressure - Lavrov

Moscow expects that representatives of social networks will not succumb to US pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters Friday after a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger. Lavrov mentioned “direct interference in the work of social networks by the US Congress, which comes up with new accusations that are not substantiated with a single specific hard fact,” TASS reported. Commenting on the possible recommendations to Russian companies to refrain from advertising on Twitter, Lavrov said that Russian businesspeople “are analyzing everything and will make a decision that meets the interests of their businesses and ensures non-participation in various dirty games.”