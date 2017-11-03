Taiwan president visits US territory of Guam despite objections from Beijing

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen arrived on the US Pacific island of Guam on Friday on her way back from visiting Taipei’s diplomatic allies in the Pacific. The trip has caused strong objections from China, Reuters reported. Beijing had complained to Washington and urged the US not to allow Tsai to transit its territory, which included two days in Hawaii at the start of her trip to Tuvalu, the Solomon Islands and the Marshall Islands. US President Donald Trump is due in Beijing next week.