Swiss museum, heir to Gurlitt collection, puts Nazi art trove on display

Some 150 art works from a massive trove amassed by a German collector during the Nazi era went on public display for the first time on Wednesday in the Swiss capital. German art dealer Hildebrand Gurlitt built up the collection after being enlisted by the Nazis to sell modern art they had seized from German museums, Reuters said. His son Cornelius Gurlitt kept it stored in his Munich apartment for decades. The Kunst Museum Bern learned in May 2014 that it had been named as the sole heir to 1,500 works. Its exhibition ‘Degenerate Art - Confiscated and Sold’ is composed mainly of drawings, lithographs and paintings confiscated by the Nazis. A separate exhibition of works from the Gurlitt collection will open in the German city of Bonn on Friday.