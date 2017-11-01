Hamas begins handing Gaza border crossings to Palestinian Authority control

The Islamist group Hamas on Wednesday began handing control of the Gaza Strip’s border crossings with Israel and Egypt to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Reuters reported, citing witnesses. The move is part of agreement brokered by Egypt to end a decade of internal schism between the two Palestinian factions. Palestinian Authority employees reportedly moved into Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings on the Israeli border, and Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border. Their Hamas counterparts packed up equipment and departed on trucks.