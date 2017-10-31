Spanish judge summons Puigdemont, 13 deposed Catalan ministers in ‘rebellion’ investigation

The deposed Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, along with over a dozen members of his government, have been ordered to appear in Spain’s National Court in Madrid for interrogation, AP reports. The politicians from Catalonia's regional parliament, dismissed by the central government following a declaration of independence, have been summoned to testify later this week, as Spain's chief prosecutor is asking that charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement be brought against them. Puigdemont is currently in Brussels, seeking "freedom and safety."