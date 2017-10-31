Norway says body found in Russian helicopter crash in Arctic

Norwegian authorities have said that recovery workers have found one of eight bodies in the crash of a Russian helicopter last week off the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard. The body was found Monday inside the wreck at a depth of nearly 210 meters and as expected to be recovered on Tuesday, AP quoted Terje Carlsen, a spokesman for the Norwegian islands’ top authority, as saying. The search for the other bodies will continue but the work was hampered because it is dark for nearly 20 hours on Svalbard at this time of year.