S. Korea, China ‘to normalize’ relations after THAAD standoff - Seoul

South Korea and China have agreed to normalize all forms of cooperation “expeditiously” following a year-long standoff over the deployment of a US anti-missile system. Both sides agreed to “bring exchange and cooperation in all areas back on a normal development track,” the South’s foreign ministry said. President Moon Jae-in will hold a meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an upcoming summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries in Vietnam on November 10-11, Reuters said.