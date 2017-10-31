Photo of suspect in fatal shooting at University of Utah released
At least one person died after a shooting at the University of Utah, according to police. They added that the shooter, a white male, is still on the run. “Confirmed 1 deceased at the University of Utah. Suspect not in custody. Suspect… is Austin Boutain, 24. Considered armed and dangerous,” Salt Lake City police wrote on Twitter, releasing a photo of the suspect. The incident took place at the Red Butte Canyon research center within the campus, the University of Utah said. “Heavy police presence in Red Butte Canyon and surrounding areas [following the shooting],” it added.