Photo of suspect in fatal shooting at University of Utah released

At least one person died after a shooting at the University of Utah, according to police. They added that the shooter, a white male, is still on the run. “Confirmed 1 deceased at the University of Utah. Suspect not in custody. Suspect… is Austin Boutain, 24. Considered armed and dangerous,” Salt Lake City police wrote on Twitter, releasing a photo of the suspect. The incident took place at the Red Butte Canyon research center within the campus, the University of Utah‏ said. “Heavy police presence in Red Butte Canyon and surrounding areas [following the shooting],” it added.