France’s Macron signs law to replace state of emergency

French President Emmanuel Macron has formally signed a sweeping counterterrorism law to replace a two-year-old state of emergency, AP said. The bill, which was definitively adopted by parliament earlier this month, will give police more tools to fight violent extremism. Macron said on Monday that the law will take effect from Tuesday - just in time to replace the state of emergency, which is set to expire on November 1. Law enforcement will have greater authority to conduct searches, to close religious facilities, and to restrict the movements of people suspected of extremist ties.