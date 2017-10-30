India starts new trade route to Afghanistan via Iran

India has shipped its first consignment of wheat to Afghanistan by sea through Iran’s strategic Chahbahar Port, launching a new trade route to bypass Pakistan. The shipment, an Indian gift for Afghanistan, was sent on Sunday from the western seaport of Kandla. It will be taken by trucks to Afghanistan from the Iranian port, AP reports. The new trade route follows an air freight corridor introduced between India and Afghanistan in June last year. It is intended to provide greater access for Afghan goods to the Indian market.