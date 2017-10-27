6 injured as blast hits railway tracks & train in Pakistan

At least six people were injured on Friday after a blast on railway tracks in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan. A passenger train was traveling from Quetta, Balochistan's capital, to the city of Lahore when the bomb went off, Reuters reported. "One train bogie was damaged in the blast and a portion of the tracks blown up," said railways official Aammir Baloch. Train services for Quetta were suspended. The blast came hours after a local leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) died in a landmine explosion in Balochistan’s Nasirabad district.