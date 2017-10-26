More than 20 people killed in explosion at Indonesian fireworks factory, dozens injured

An explosion at a fireworks factory in Indonesia has killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more, according to Reuters, citing officials. Earlier, police told Kompas TV that 23 had been killed and 43 had been taken to hospital. The bodies of those who had died were unrecognisable, said Nico Afinta of the Jakarta police, who added that the number of fatalities is likely to increase. “We are still evacuating victims,” Tangerang Kota police chief Harry Kurniawan told AFP. Local TV coverage and images posted online show plumes of dark smoke rising from the Tangerang factory, west of Jakarta.