Iraqi forces attack Peshmerga positions, Kurdistan security council says

The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) has reported shelling on Peshmerga positions and advances by Iraqi troops and militias from Zummar, northwest of Mosul, according to Rudaw news. Earlier, Kurdish officials said Iraq had deployed tanks, artillery and armored vehicles to the area, apparently preparing for an “imminent” attack. On Wednesday, the regional government offered to freeze the outcome of last month’s independence referendum and begin dialogue with Baghdad to prevent further violence after Iraqi forces launched a military campaign to regain control of the Kurdish-controlled territories.