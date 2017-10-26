Iraqi forces launch offensive to drive ISIS out of Anbar province – reports

Iraqi government forces have launched a military operation to retake the Rawa and al-Qaim districts of Anbar province from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists, Kurdish NRT News reported citing Anbar Police Commander, Hadi Kasar. The international coalition and Sunni tribes are assisting the campaign, according to an al-Arabiya report. The offensive was launched from three sides, reports said. Rawa and al-Qaim districts of Anbar province are the last ISIS strongholds on the border of Iraq and Syria.