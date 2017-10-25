Judge clears Tulsa police officer’s record of manslaughter acquittal

A judge in Oklahoma has approved expunging the record of former Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby Wednesday. Shelby was charged with first-degree manslaughter in May for the fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man. Shelby testified she shot Crutcher because she thought he was reaching for his gun, although police footage shows Crutcher had his hands in the air. The jury acquitted Shelby after nine hours of deliberation, sparking protests and rallies. Three months after the trial, Shelby asked to have her record expunged. The judge approved the request, sealing all documents in the case, which will only be accessible by court order.