Cuba dismisses US sonic-attack allegations as 'science fiction'

Cuban investigators have dismissed US allegations that an acoustic weapon was used against American diplomats in the country.The accusations were described as “science fiction” by Colonel Jose Alazo, an expert attached to the criminal investigation unit of the Cuban Interior Ministry. Another official, Colonel Ramiro Ramirez, accused Washington of “slander” over the allegations.

In early October, the US expelled 15 diplomats over Cuba’s failure “to protect our diplomats," in a move that was condemned by Havana. Previously, the State Department had announced the withdrawal of half its staff from the US embassy in Cuba, citing mysterious "health attacks" that had affected at least 22 Americans. Cuba has denied any involvement in the alleged attacks.