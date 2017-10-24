Kremlin calls attacker of radio anchor in Moscow a ‘madman’

The Kremlin has expressed sympathy and support for Russian radio host Tatiana Felgengauer, who was stabbed in the neck at Ekho Moskvy radio station on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov also fended off criticism that the Kremlin is responsible for a lack of response to aggression against journalists. “Trying to connect this tragic incident to any other things is illogical and would be wrong,” Peskov said, calling the attack the “actions of a madman.” On Tuesday, Boris Grits, the assailant who was charged with attempted murder, partially admitted guilt. Felgengauer remains conscious and in “serious but stable condition,” the director of the hospital where she is being treated said in a statement, emphasizing that “her vocal cords have not been affected.”