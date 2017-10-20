Lavrov says nuclear weapons deployed in Europe should be returned to US
US nuclear weapons currently deployed in Europe should be returned to US territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. Steps taken by the US to establish a global missile-defense system undermine strategic stability, the Minister said at the Moscow Conference on Non-Proliferation on Friday. Lavrov referred to attempts to create a missile-defense system by the US and its allies in Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and elsewhere; bringing its elements closer to the borders of Russia and China, TASS reports.