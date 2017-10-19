Bulgaria should pass new laws against radical Islam - deputy PM

Bulgaria should tighten rules on foreign financing for religious communities to help counter the potential spread of radical Islam, Deputy Prime Minister Krasimir Karakachanov said on Thursday. Visits by foreign clerics should also be restricted, Reuters quoted the politician as saying. Karakachanov is a co-leader of the nationalist United Patriots, a junior partner in the coalition government. The party is known for its tough rhetoric on migration and Bulgaria’s Roma. Proposals to parliament to amend laws on religion and education as well as the criminal code could be submitted by the end of the year. Last year, Bulgaria’s government banned the wearing of full-face veils in public places.