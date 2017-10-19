Brexit must not be used to turn UK into tax haven - Corbyn

The leader of the British opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Thursday he would fight any attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May’s government to use Britain’s exit from the EU as a way to turn the country into a tax haven. He made the statement speaking to a meeting of the socialists and democrats in the European Parliament in Brussels, Reuters reports. “We will resist any attempt by British Conservatives to use Brexit to try and create any kind of deregulated tax haven off the shores of Europe,” Corbyn said. He has previously warned that the country must avoid a ‘race to the bottom’ by slashing tax rates to attract foreign investment.