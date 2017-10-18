Qatar says Saudi Arabia trying to engineer ‘regime change’

Qatar’s foreign minister has accused Saudi Arabia of trying to engineer “regime change” during its four-month blockade of its Gulf neighbor, Al Jazeera reports. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also told CNBC on Tuesday that Riyadh is attempting to destabilize Qatar’s leadership. “We see [Saudi] government officials talking about regime change… We see a country that is bringing back the dark ages of tribes and putting them together in order to create a pressure on connected tribes in Qatar,” he said. Sheikh Mohammed said the plan of the blockading countries “is nothing to do with stopping financing terrorism or hate speech while they are doing the same by promoting incitement against my country.”