Kurdish fighters pull out of Sinjar after losing Kirkuk

Iraq’s Kurdish forces have lost more territory in Iraq, a day after they were pushed out of the disputed oil-rich city of Kirkuk, AP reports. The commander of the local Yazidi militia, Masloum Shingali, said in the town of Sinjar that the Kurdish fighters left before dawn on Tuesday, allowing Shiite-led militiamen who are fighting with Iraqi forces to move into the town. There was no fighting, Shingali said, adding that the Kurds “left immediately, they didn’t want to fight.” Mayor Mahma Khalil said the Popular Mobilization Forces, a predominantly Shiite militia coalition, is securing Sinjar.