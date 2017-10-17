US open to ‘direct talks’ with North Korea – deputy sec. of state

Despite intensifying gestures and remarks between the US, North Korea and the countries’ leaders, US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday, “We eventually don't rule out the possibility of direct talks,”Reuters reported. Sullivan had just wrapped up a meeting in Tokyo with Japanese Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Shinsuke Sugiyama. The US diplomat will travel next to Seoul where he will also visit the demilitarized zone, or DMZ, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. US President Donald Trump’s first trip to South Korea is scheduled for next month, when he will meet with President Moon Jae-in.