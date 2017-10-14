Gitmo detainee sentenced to 13 years on terrorism charges

The Department of Defense announced Friday that Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Haza al-Darbi, a Saudi detainee at Guantanamo Bay, was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for “conspiracy, attacking civilian objects, hazarding a vessel, terrorism, attempts, and aiding the enemy.” In 2014, al-Darbi pleaded guilty to two attempted terrorist attacks against shipping vessels and a completed terrorist attack by Al-Qaeda on a French oil tanker off the coast of Yemen. As part of his plea deal, al-Darbi agreed to testify for the US at “any military commission federal court proceeding, or federal grand jury proceeding against other individuals alleged to have been involved in terrorist activity.” If he fails to testify or cooperate, his plea deal could be canceled by the Convening Authority.