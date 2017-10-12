UAE stops issuing visas to N. Koreans, downgrades diplomatic relations

The United Arab Emirates said Thursday it had stopped issuing visas to North Korean nationals and downgraded diplomatic relations with Pyongyang, following similar moves by Kuwait and Qatar. The UAE government ended the mission of its non-resident ambassador to North Korea as well as that of Pyongyang’s non-resident ambassador to the UAE, AFP reports. Abu Dhabi will also no longer grant North Korean companies authorization to work in any of the seven emirates, according to state-run WAM news agency.