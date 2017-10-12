Madrid gives Catalonia’s Puigdemont 8 days to drop independence bid

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday gave the Catalonian government eight days to drop an independence bid, Reuters reports. Rajoy could call a snap regional election after activating Article 155 of the constitution that would allow him to sack the regional government of Catalonia. Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont issued a symbolic declaration of independence from Spain on Tuesday night, then immediately suspended it and called for negotiations with the government in Madrid. Puigdemont commented on Madrid’s moves, tweeting late Wednesday that the Catalan government had asked for dialogue. “They answer you by putting [Article] 155 on the table,” Puigdemont said.