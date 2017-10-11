Kaspersky Lab says its software cannot be used for spying

Kaspersky Lab said Wednesday the company’s products cannot be used for spying purposes because they do not contain any such technical possibilities. The statement came after allegations in the US of the company’s “involvement in cyber-spying.” Kaspersky Lab “has never helped and will never help any government in the world to carry out cyber-spying operations,” Kommersant daily reports, citing the statement. A senior Interpol official told Reuters on Tuesday that divisions along national lines, including actions taken by the US against Russia’s Kaspersky Lab, “are making it harder to effectively fight cross-border cybercrime.”