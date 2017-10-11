Poll shows most Americans think ‘Trump making N. Korea situation worse’

Two-thirds of Americans polled by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research say President Donald Trump’s war of words with North Korea’s leader is making the situation worse. Only 8 percent think Trump’s comments are making it better. The poll was conducted about a week after Trump intensified rhetorical exchanges with his counterpart Kim Jong-un. Trump dubbed Kim “Rocket Man” and threatened in a September 19 speech at the UN to “totally destroy” North Korea if the US is forced to defend itself and its allies. Kim responded by calling Trump “deranged” and a “dotard.” The poll found that 65 percent of Americans think Trump’s comments have made the situation worse. Some 45 percent think the president has made the situation much worse.