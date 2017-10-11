Greek court backs extradition to Moscow of Russian 'bitcoin fraud' suspect

A Greek court on Wednesday backed the extradition to Moscow of a Russian citizen who also faces being sent to the US on allegations of laundering billions of dollars in bitcoin, Reuters reported. Last week, judges ruled that Aleksandr Vinnik, accused of being the suspected mastermind of a $4 billion bitcoin laundering ring, should be extradited to the US. Russia criticized the first decision as unjust and illegal, and Vinnik challenged the ruling. He denies all charges against him. The Greek justice minister will have to make the final decision on the extradition.