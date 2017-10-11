Iran FM warns of tough response from Tehran to Trump’s threat over nuclear deal

Spanish PM seeks clarity on Catalan independence declaration, threatens to suspend region’s autonomy
Iran’s foreign minister has warned of a tough response from Tehran if US President Donald Trump carries out his threats to ditch the 2015 nuclear deal, AP reports. On Wednesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif briefed lawmakers during a closed session of parliament on Trump’s anticipated refusal to re-certify Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, IRNA said. Zarif was quoted as saying that if the US acts against the deal, Iran will offer a “tougher response.” The Fars news agency says Zarif told lawmakers Iran “will never renegotiate” the deal.

