Iran FM warns of tough response from Tehran to Trump’s threat over nuclear deal

Iran’s foreign minister has warned of a tough response from Tehran if US President Donald Trump carries out his threats to ditch the 2015 nuclear deal, AP reports. On Wednesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif briefed lawmakers during a closed session of parliament on Trump’s anticipated refusal to re-certify Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, IRNA said. Zarif was quoted as saying that if the US acts against the deal, Iran will offer a “tougher response.” The Fars news agency says Zarif told lawmakers Iran “will never renegotiate” the deal.