Hungary to ask EU to review Ukraine ties over minority languages law

Hungary will ask the EU to review its ties with Ukraine over Kiev’s decision to scrap teaching subjects in languages of ethnic minorities, including in Hungarian, from its secondary school curriculum, Reuters reports. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will raise the issue at an EU foreign ministers meeting next week. “The education law violates the association agreement sealed between the EU and Ukraine, therefore next Monday at a meeting of foreign ministers in Luxembourg I will propose that the association agreement be reviewed,” Szijjarto said. In early September, Ukraine passed a law obliging teachers to use only Ukrainian in secondary schools so as “to integrate minorities better” and help them obtain public sector jobs. The law has drawn protest from Russia and Romania. Moscow said the legislation was designed to hurt the interests of Ukraine’s millions of Russian speakers.