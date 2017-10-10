20 sleeper terrorist cells eliminated in N. Caucasus in 2017 - Russia’s NAC

A total of 20 sleeper terrorist cells have been neutralized in the North Caucasus this year, the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Aleksandr Bortnikov said at a meeting of the National Antiterrorist Committee on Tuesday. Bortnikov said terrorist activity in the North Caucasus Region has decreased as a result of efforts by law enforcement agencies, TASS reported. This year special services and law enforcement agencies prevented a number of terrorist crimes and “ put an end to the activities of 20 sleeper terrorist cells and more than 120 their members, mostly young people,” the NAC statement said.