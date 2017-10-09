Son-in-law of ex-Pakistan PM Sharif arrested by anti-corruption body

Pakistan’s anti-corruption body arrested on Monday the son-in-law of ousted Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif at Islamabad Airport on his return from London, Reuters reports. Muhammad Safdar, a lawmaker married to Sharif’s daughter and heir-apparent Maryam, was detained after he failed to appear at previous National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court hearings about corruption allegations stemming from a probe into the Sharif family’s wealth. The Sharifs have denied any wrongdoing and have labeled the corruption proceedings against them as politically motivated. Two of Nawaz’s sons are also due to appear before the NAB court, along with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.