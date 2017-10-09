Kremlin positive over initial contact with Riyadh on S-400 supplies

Contacts between Moscow and Riyadh over the supplies of Russian S-400 air defense systems to Saudi Arabia have achieved a very good preliminary result, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday. “The contacts over implementing this deal have been very positive,” TASS quoted Peskov as saying. Cooperation between Moscow and Riyadh “is not targeted against third countries, either in [the Middle East] or in other regions of the world,” he said. The Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said Monday that Russia and Saudi Arabia reached agreement on the supplies of S-400 systems to Riyadh.