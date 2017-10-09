Red Cross to ‘drastically reduce’ operations in Afghanistan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is to heavily reduce its presence in Afghanistan, according to the mission head in the country Monica Zanarelli, as cited by Reuters. “We have no choice but to drastically reduce our presence in Afghanistan,” Zanarelli said on Monday. She stressed that the ICRC would not be leaving the country altogether. In September, the ICRC’s physiotherapist was shot dead at its rehabilitation center at Mazar-e-Sharif, in the north of Afghanistan.