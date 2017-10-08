Russia warns of tit-for-tat measures for US pressure on RT – foreign ministry

US authorities targeted RT with “administrative measures and propaganda in the US territory,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told NTV on Sunday, reminding that Moscow could take similar measures against American media. The hostile actions against RT can be described as “restriction of activities,” allowing Russia to undertake “similar measures against American journalists and American media in Russia,” Zakharova said. Any retaliatory measures would be in accordance with the Russian federal law ‘On Media,’ which allows analogous responses to the media of a country which restricts the activities of Russian journalists. The US Department of Justice is expected to slap RT with the ‘foreign agent’ status, which will severely hamper the channel’s activities, and might lead to its closure in the US, according to RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan.