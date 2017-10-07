Hurricane Nate cuts oil production by 92% in Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Nate curtailed 92 percent of daily oil production and 77 percent of daily natural gas output in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said that the losses caused by the hurricane amounted to 1.61 million barrels of oil per day and 2.48 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. As of Saturday, staff had been evacuated from 301 platforms and 13 rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, the BSEE added.