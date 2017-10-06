New Congressional hearing on Kaspersky Lab set for late October

The US House of Representatives has rescheduled a hearing on the Moscow-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab amid allegations that its software may have been used by Russia to spy on the US. Kaspersky Lab has strongly denied those allegations, and has offered to send CEO Eugene Kaspersky to Washington to testify before Congress. On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal accused the firm of being involved in an alleged Russian government hack of an NSA contractor in 2015. No evidence was provided in the report.