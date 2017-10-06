CNN informs ‘in time’ on removing violations - Russia’s watchdog

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said Friday that the company broadcasting CNN International in Russia has informed it on time that “violations of the Russian law on mass media have been removed.” An administrative case was opened against Turner Information Programs and Lifestyle company over the violation of the law late September. The company had until October 11 to eliminate these violations, or otherwise it could have its license recalled. Roskomnadzor will now monitor live programs to make sure the company, which “presented a screenshot with new broadcasting data,” is now actually following the requirements, RIA Novosti said.