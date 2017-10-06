France’s Macron shows no regret over outburst against workers

The French president showed no regret on Friday after being caught on camera disparaging a group of trade union protesters, AFP said. Emmanuel Macron has been criticized after being overheard saying during a visit to central France on Wednesday that protesters outside the venue “instead of stirring up shit, would be better off looking for work.” The protesters in the rural Correze region were defending a struggling local auto parts plant. The president said Friday the intense media coverage of his remark had detracted from the real purpose of the visit, which was to promote professional training. “We’ve spoken about the real problems faced by real people and real ideas to really protect them,” he added.