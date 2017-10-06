16 killed as train collides with bus in central Russia

At least 16 people were killed when a train collided with a bus in the Vladimir Region east of Moscow, local administration head Vyacheslav Arkelov told TASS. Some 12 other people were taken away in ambulances, with two children critically injured, Arkelov said. Thirty-four people are reported to have survived the incident. Police are working on the ground to establish the details of the accident. Early data indicates the most likely cause was the bus driver going across the rail tracks in spite of a red traffic light.