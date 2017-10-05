Suicide bomber kills at least 12 at Shiite shrine in Pakistan - officials

A suicide bomber has struck a Shiite shrine a remote village in southwestern Pakistan, killing at least 12 people and wounding 30, according to the provincial governor’s spokesman. Anwarul Haq Kakar, the spokesman for the, says the attack took place on Thursday in Jhal Magsi, AP reports. The village is about 400km east of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. Sunni extremists have carried out such attacks in the past