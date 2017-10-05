Ukraine security service expels NTV Russia journalist

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) on Thursday expelled another Russian journalist, banning NTV’s Vyacheslav Nemyshev entry for three years. The SBU explained the move as preventing the “spreading [of] anti-Ukrainian propaganda and justifying the actions of separatists,” referring to self-defense forces in Donbass. Nemyshev was expelled in the early hours for preparing “a series of false anti-Ukrainian materials,” according to the SBU. NTV said the incident “confirmed that it was practically impossible for Russian journalists to work in Ukraine today.” In August, Ukraine detained and then deported another Russian journalist.