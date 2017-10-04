NHC warns Tropical Storm Ramon forming off Mexico’s Pacific coast
A new tropical storm has formed off the southern Pacific coast of Mexico, the US National Hurricane Center said Wednesday. Tropical Storm Ramon is expected to move parallel to the coast over the next day or so, bringing heavy rain to the region. It is not projected to reach hurricane force. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 75kph early Wednesday and it was centered about 165km south-southeast of Puerto Angel. It was moving west at 15kph, AP reported.