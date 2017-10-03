French police find explosive device in Paris, detain ‘radicalized’ person

French police arrested a number of people after the discovery of an explosive device outside a residential building in Paris last weekend, the interior minister said on Tuesday. Gerard Collomb said one of those arrested was “radicalized,” a likely reference to Islamist militancy, Reuters reported. The discovery of the device in the affluent 16th district of western Paris highlighted that France was at as much risk as ever of terrorist attacks, Collomb told France Inter radio. “We’ve foiled numerous attacks since the start of the year,” the minister added.