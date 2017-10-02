ISIS cell members detained in Moscow - FSB

Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained in Moscow members of a ‘sleeper cell’ of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) who planned to carry out terrorist attacks in public places, the FSB said on Monday. “After the investigative activities conducted in the Moscow Region on September 30, 2017, the FSB has foiled the illegal activity of a clandestine cell of IS,” TASS reported, citing the FSB public relations center. The cell’s members planned to carry out some high-profile terror attacks preparing blasts in some crowded places and transport infrastructure facilities, according to the FSB. It added all members of the cell have been detained, and two powerful ready-to-use improvised explosive devices were found in their apartments.