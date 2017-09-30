UN team to probe war crimes in Yemen
The United Nations had agreed to send a group of experts to investigate reported war crimes in Yemen, the UN Human Rights Council announced. Saudi Arabia, whose coalition has been repeatedly accused of targeting civilians, agreed to the probe following a compromise between Western powers and a group of Arab states. The war in Yemen has killed more than 10,000 people since Saudi Arabian led forces have started their campaign against the Houthi rebels in March 2015, according to the UN.