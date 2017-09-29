Macron cites ‘consensus’ in EU for new reforms

EU leaders have agreed during a summit dinner that they should push ahead more quickly with reforms of the bloc, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday. He used the dinner in Tallinn, Estonia, to expound a vision of faster, deeper EU integration which he laid out in a speech on Tuesday, Reuters said. Macron described the meeting as “fruitful.” The discussions showed there’s a “common realization of a need for a leap forward in Europe,” he said. “Today we’re all convinced Europe must move ahead faster and stronger, for more sovereignty, more unity and more democracy,” Macron added.