Officer in Trump motorcade injured in Indiana crash
A motorcycle officer in President Donald Trump’s motorcade crashed while escorting the president to the Indianapolis International Airport on Wednesday. Trump spoke with Officer Robert Turner from Air Force One during his flight back to Washington and wished him a quick recovery. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said that the officer was “slightly injured” but was transported to the hospital “in good condition.” Turner suffered a broken ankle and possible concussion and abrasions in the accident.