Russia expects to start ‘clearing debris’ in relations after arrival of new US envoy

Moscow expects to start improving relations between Russia and the US after the arrival of new American Ambassador Jon Huntsman, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday. “We expect constructive work with Mr. Huntsman, who, as I understand, will have to undergo approval by the Senate,” TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying. “We expect to engage in a dialogue immediately after his arrival to Moscow and start ‘clearing the debris’ that has recently accumulated on the development path of Russian-American relations,” the Russian diplomat told Russia 24 TV channel.